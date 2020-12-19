From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Hon. Cosmas Ugwueze, the council Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu state has kicked-off in grand style Governor Ugwuanyi football competition for youths in the area amidst cheers by youths and football enthusiast.

The competition tagged, “2020 Gburugburu Unity Cup,” sponsored by Enugu State Governor Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was organization for youths from the twenty political wards in the council area.

Declaring the competition open on Saturday at St. Charles Catholics parish field Opi

During the opening match between Ibeku ward and Eha-Ulo wardUgwueze thanked the Governor for sponsoring the competition adding that the football tournament was intended to keep the youths busy, help them discover and showcase their talents on.

According to him, “special mention and thanks must be given to governor Ugwuanyi

for his love for the youths and for sponsoring the football tournament which which is also happening across the other local government and the political wards in the States.

“The aim of the tournament was to keep the youths busy and away from societal vices as well as accord them the opportunity to showcase and discover their talents more especially this yuletide period.” he said.

The LG boss however, urged the participating teams to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner during and after the games, even as he assured that all the necessary logistics has been put in place to ensure the smooth running of the football tournament.

Also speaking, Hon, Nnamdi Ugwu, the local organising chairman of the competition and the supervisory for Education, Youths and Sports in Nsukka LG said that the twenty participating teams were drawn from the twenty political wards in the council area.

“Each participating team were drawn from political wards in Nsukka LG, first, second and third position will smile home with the sum of #1,000,000, #750,000 and #500,000 respectively.

“Ugwuanyi has done a great deal for the youths, as you can see, football is not only a leisure game now but a major income earner for anybody that excels in it and I believe that we have some future Nwankwo Kanus, Okochas that will be discovered from this competition,” he said.

Chinedu Ugwu one of the player from Ibeku ward who thanked the Enugu state governor for the sponsorship said that “no doubt this competition will keep the us busy and hopefully some new talents will be discovered even as every team is targeting to come out victorious because of the prize money.”

Highlight of the event was the kicking of the match ball by the council chairman Hon. Ugwueze for the opening match between Ibeku ward and Eha-Ulo ward which ended 4 :1 in favor of Ibeku ward.