The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has tested negative for coronavirus

The governor confirmed this in a statement he personally signed on Friday.

Umahi also revealed that his daughter and three of his close aides who also contracted the virus have now tested negative.

The governor thanked God for his recovery and the people of the state for their prayers and support.

The recovery comes four weeks after the officials were infected by COVID-19.

Governor Umahi had on July 4 announced that he, his daughter and some aides tested positive for the virus.