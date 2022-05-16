By Orji Uchenna Orji

The attention of Ebonyi State Government has been drawn to a misrepresentation of facts contained in a newspaper report credited to one freelancer, Johnchuks Onuanyim, and publshed in The Sun and New Telegraph newspapers of Sunday, May 15, 2022, among other media platforms, and which gives false impression that His Excellency, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE, Governor of Ebonyi State, is one of the presidential aspirants who submitted forms for senatorial tickets.

For the record, His Excellency, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi submitted nomination forms for the presidential ticket only and not for any other ticket whatsoever. His presidential ambition is, therefore, unwavering.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The newspaper report is distorted and lacks authenticity and, therefore, falls short of the slightest credibility as it is aimed at demeaning the personality of the governor of Ebonyi State

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Members of the public are enjoined to discountenance this untoward publication as an orchestration of political desperadoes who feel threatened by the acceptable performance credentials of Gov. Umahi and the rising popularity of his presidential ambition, which is deeply rooted on evidential performance track records, equity and social justice.

We thank all compatriots who have stood with our dear governor in his presidential aspiration and who are committed to his cause of nation-building. Your prayers mean a lot for him.

•Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji (Commissioner for Information and State Orientation)