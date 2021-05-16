From Paul Orude Bauchi

Posters of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State for President come 2023 have flooded parts of Bauchi, the Bauchi State capital, and Misau, Katagum towns on Sunday.

The posters of bold pictures of Bello also carry greetings for Eid-el-fitr celebrations

They were visible in strategic parts of the towns of Bauchi, Azare and Misau, with inscriptions that Bello was a fitting personality to be Nigeria’s next president.

The posters as coined by its producers as Yahaya Bello for President 2023 Barka da Sallah

The sponsors of the posters, the Nigerian Youth Awareness Group, ensured that they flooded very part of the three major emirates as they adorned electricity and street light polls, roundabout, disused signs and billboards, and on any available space available.

Our correspondent who went round Bauchi city noted that the posters awere conspicuous along kano – Maiduguri road at Awalah round about, Jos road at Eagle and Gombe road at Central market round about,

Bello Barka da Sallah posters were sent at Wunti Market round about and Dass Tafawa Balewa Road, and many strategic locations.

The posters have generated comments from residents, most of who maintained that it was a clear indication that the group that sponsored the posters was promoting for change from old politicians to young people and Yahaya Bello, their candidate, represent that change

“Let’s see if he gets to be president and what difference he might make as a young man,”

An All Progressives Congress supporters in Bauchi, Sani Sule who reside in Wunti and Jamila Bala prayed to God to give Nigeria a president that focuses on the real and genuine problems bedevilled the country.

State APC chairman Uba Ahmed Nana could not be reached but a senior official in the party who doesn’t want his name in print said the party saw the posters like other citizens and were happy with all aspirants of the party but the party will only expressed its position after the party primary election whoever emerged as the candidate of the party will