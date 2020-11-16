Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has presented N2 million and a car gift to a supporter of his All Progressive Congress (APC), who trekked from Gombe to Abuja to celebrate President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in 2015general elections.

The 50-year old native of Dukku Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, who was simply identified as Dahiru Buba had reportedly developed limb complications from the trekking. According to the governor in a statement issued by his media aide Ismaila Uba Misilli, the aid was to provide a new lease of life to the diehard supporter.

He said: “For taking the pains and risks to show solidarity with Mr. President and our great party, people like Buba should not be neglected. By embarking on that solidarity trek, Dahiru Buba had shown patriotism and support, he should therefore be appreciated and encouraged”.

Presenting the gifts to Buba a commercial driver on Monday in Abuja Governor Yahaya said: “So on learning about his condition, first I directed that he should be taken to the hospital for proper medical attention and I am happy that he is now better after undergoing his first round of treatment”.

“Since he is a Driver, we are giving him this Ford Galaxy Sharon so he can use it as a commercial transport vehicle to sustain his livelihood. We are also giving him the N2 million to enable him to purchase a house within his locality since I learned he is a tenant. So as far as we are concerned in APC and in this administration, no genuine effort or sacrifice will go unrewarded no matter how long it takes,” the said while adding that the gesture was on behalf of the President and his party.

The statement also revealed that in his response, Malam Dahiru Buba expressed appreciation to Mr. President and the Governor for recognizing and coming to his aid. “He said even with his earlier challenges after he returned from his 15-day journey, his spirit had never been dampened in his love for the President and his party,” Misilli stated.