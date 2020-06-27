Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe state Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has expressed sadness over the death of Dr. Isa Mohammed Wade who served as Commissioner of Higher Education under the previous administration of Dankwambo in the state who’s death was announced on Saturday morning.

According Ismaila Uba Misilli Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to governor Yahaya on Media and Publicity in a condolence message, the governor received with sadness the news of the death of former Commissioner. Misili said the Governor, described the demise of the former Commissioner as deeply painful and a great loss, not only to his family but to the entire people of the state.

He said: “Dr. Wade was a fine gentleman, reputable academic, seasoned public administrator and astute politician who gave his best and sacrificed a lot for the development of Gombe state, leaving behind track records of hard work and diligence”.

Governor Yahaya extended on behalf of the government and people of Gombe state, his heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, his academic and political associates as well the people of Yamaltu Deba Local Government area where he came from, praying Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings.