From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammdu Inuwa Yahaya has reacted to the victory of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the just concluded presidential primary election of the party.

The governor congratulated Tinubu stating that his emergence was a good omen and an expression of national unity of purpose. According to him, the victory is a manifestation of his years of personal commitment, sacrifice, tenancy, political experience and service to the nation.

Governor Yahaya who stated this in a statement that was issued by his senior media aide Ismaila Uba Misilli, also described the former governor of Lagos state as an enigmatic leader and strong pillar with immense influence as he expressed confidence that the APC flag bearer has the capacity, acumen and sagacity to mobilize support across the country and ensure victory for the APC.

He also expressed optimism that when elected as president the Jagaban will bring to bear his vast wealth of experience and network and would hit the ground running in building on the successes of the Buhari-led administration in all facets of human endeavour.

“While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for providing leadership and guidance that led to the enthronement of a transparent internal democratic process which resulted in the successful conduct of the APC Special Convention and Presidential primary, the Governor urged other aspirants, party stalwarts and faithful to rally round the flag bearer to ensure victory at the 2023 Polls.

He also praised the Abdullahi Adamu-led national working committee, NWC for organizing a free, fair, peaceful and transparent election and ensuring unity of purpose in the party, just as he lauded his colleagues in the northern governors’ forum for supporting the power shift to the south in the spirit of equity, fairness and bond of brotherhood which he noted will further strengthen the party and engender cohesion in the country,” Misilli stated.

He added saying that the Gombe State Governor said the successful conduct of the Presidential Primary is an indication that APC is rock solid, resolute and formidable more than ever before and is poised for greater exploits.