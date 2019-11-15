Magnus Eze, Enugu

Some civil society organisations have accused Nigerian governors of gross mismanagement of funds meant for the development of their states.

At a town hall meeting on budget and government transparency in Enugu, yesterday, the groups demanded that the governors show transparency and accountability in the use of public funds.

They also urged youths to show interest in the management of public resources.

The event tagged “Youth Organising and Leadership” was organised by ActionAid in partnership with Connected Development and Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA).

Daily Sun gathered that the forum was designed to track and advocate for proper utilization of government and international aid funds at the grassroots and to ensure that public services work. Executive Director of Rescue Ambassadors Development Initiative (RADIN), Ken Onyekaonwu, frowned at the high level of abandoned projects in the country.

Said Onyekaonwu: “The government will come and paint one classroom block and people would clap and shut up. Applauding them when they are given billions to do a better work?

“Nigeria is a country where government offices are renovated every 12 months, and the billions used for this would be added in the appropriation bill.

“During campaigns, the youths will go there, not to hear what the politicians will say, but to smile and collect N1,000 from them.. They should stop collecting money from politicians and government, they are selling their conscience.

“The youths should use every social media platform to speak up and let the government know their feeling; they should ask questions and fight for what is right, regardless of the threats.”