Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governors of the 36 states of the Federation and the African Development Bank (AFDB), have set the target of taking over 50 million people out of poverty in Nigeria through investment in Agriculture.

The AFDB project is a $1 billion investment over the next three years.

This was disclosed at a meeting between top AFDB officials and the governors at a meeting in Abuja put arranged to discuss the establishment of Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones in the country.

The meeting which was at the instance of the officials of the AFDB led by Prof Oyebanji Oyeyinka, Senior Special Adviser to the president of the AFDB, was chaired by the Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

The aim of the meeting was to bring together the farming and the processing community in the country to add value to the produce which hitherto have been at great cost.

Oyeyinka explained that the result of the $1 billion investment is expected to have a quick impact and results which Nigeria Incentive-based Risk Sharing System For Agriculture Lending (NIRSAL), Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and several other Nigerian investment outfits are already gearing to key in.

The governors at the meeting pointed out the potential areas that can be tapped to enable investors position themselves to take advantage of the opportunities available in those areas.

The governors maintained that, such projects must be encouraged to take firm root in the country if that number of people are to removed from poverty, unemployment and hunger.

Tambuwal assured that governors will establish a full value chain arrangement at the subnational level, adding that all states of the federation are on board to give impetus to those who desire for greater productivity and employment among the country’s youths.

Kebbi Governor, Atiku Bagudu, on his part advocated for a situation where payment of loans can be done with produce to reduce the credit risk on the venture.