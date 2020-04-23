Governors of the 36 States of the Federation on Wednesday “unanimously” agreed to the implementation of an Inter-State lockdown in the country over the next two weeks to help check the spread of COVID-19 from state to state,

The governors reached the agreement after receiving a briefing from the governors of Lagos, Bauchi, Oyo and Ogun States who shared their experiences and lessons from the fight against COVID-19.

A communique issued by the Chairman Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF ) chairman and governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, at the end of the sixth COVID-19 teleconference meeting announced that only essential services would be permitted.

The governors called for the decentralisation of the COVID-19 response as the best chance of nipping the spread of the virus in communities with over 25 States now affected by the spread of the virus and increasing evidence of community transmission.

The NGF also expressed serious concern over the rising spread of the virus among health workers and resolved to work with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to ensure that health workers are “adequately” provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) and are “constantly” trained on the use of protective gears.