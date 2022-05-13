From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Governors of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni and his Imo counterpart, Hope Uzodinma were among the high-power delegation that stormed the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday afternoon to submit the completed presidential nomination forms for the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Speaking to newsmen after returning the forms, Imo Governor described their decision to lead the delegation, comprising majorly the National Assembly members, as an esprit de Corps.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“Like you know, most of us here are from the National Assembly, some serving some are non serving. Particularly like me I left the senate on sabbatical to go and contest election in Imo State and I am on borrowed status in Imo state as the governor.

“Today, we are here in solidarity to accompany our leader the Senate President to submit his duly completed nomination forms and we have submitted the forms,” he said.

Asked what made him think the Senate President is the best for the job, he replied: “In the police, it is called esprit de corps.”

Similarly, outgoing Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnia Onu, was also at the headquarters of the ruling party on Friday to return his completed nomination forms.

Dr Uche Egenti, the spokesperson for Ogbonnia Onu Campaign Organisation, assured that his principal will abide by whatever decision the party took on the emergence of the party’s candidate.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

On what to expect from him if he wins the party’s ticket, he said: “You will agree with me that having Onu as the president of Nigeria come to 2023 is having a stable and a science, technology and innovative driven Nigeria, a Nigeria where crime will be restled a Nigeria where tourism will be rested through science, technology and innovation.

“It’s like putting a round peg in a round hole because you know very well that is a man of very strong antecedents. A man who is very intelligent, very credible, tested, trusted by the people, an embodiment of humility, and a selfless person.”

On rumoured concensus arrangement, he said: “I am not in the administrative process of the party. Every party member is supposed to abide by the rules. that owns the party. If the party feels that consensus is the right way to make Nigeria work so be it.”

Asked whether his principal will be comfortable with the arrangement, Egenti said: “My principal is a man of faith. I don’t need anyone to tell me that you know that very well. That he is man that does not like controversies, he will be at peace with anything that will make Nigeria work.”

Did his principal sign the controversial withdrawal form, he said: “I am not contesting the office of the president of Nigeria and I am sure every contestant sees this forms made available whichever one they feel comfortable with the sign and embrace. I am not my principal.”

On his advice to the party ahead of the primary, he said: “Transparence, sincerity of purpose, deep discipline because only when you are transparent and sincere, when you embrace deep discipline and show the world that you’re prepared to lead well that everybody will be happy.

“My prayer is that the party should be sincere, strong and be credible in whatever thing they do so that they can show the world that they are ready to get Nigeria working again,” he noted.