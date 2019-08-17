“NMNA is an award that has been in the vanguard of recognising the efforts of the media in the past 13 years. We are not going to rest on our oars, even though it hasn’t been easy to do this year in, year out. This year, we intend to make it elaborate and special, we intend having many Nollywood stars grace the event, to add glitz and glamour to it,” he stated. Alabi continued: “We will honour the

late Precious Owolabi with a posthumous award. He was a young man who believed in the profession. He practiced it passionately and paid the supreme price with his life.” Meanwhile, the chairman of Lagos State chapter of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Dr. Qasim Olalere Akinreti, has endorsed the awards.