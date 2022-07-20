From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has congratulated Osun State Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, on his victory at the just concluded election.

A statement by Ekiti State Governor and NGF’s Chairman, Kayode Fayemi, explained that the forum is a non-partisan platform of all 36 democratically elected state governors of Nigeria, irrespective of political affiliations and that all governors are served equally and respectfully.

“The NGF wishes you success as you take up the challenges that await you in your exalted office. The forum secretariat assures Your Excellency of its full support as you embark on this new journey towards elevating your state to a higher level.

“We look forward to working with you and assure you of our commitment to provide outstanding services in line with global best practices and hope that you will in turn trust the Forum’s machinery to at all times provide you professional technical and administrative support. We wish you God’s guidance, strength, direction and the wisdom to deliver on your mandate to your people. Your Excellency, once again, congratulations and welcome to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.”

Meanwhile, the governor-elect has described as fake information circulating that he has reneged on his promise to clear the backlog of salaries and pensions within six months.

His spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, in a statement, yesterday, said the statement credited to Adeleke during a television interview that he has backed out of his promise to workers and pensioners was untrue.

The Governor-elect was reported to have gone into agreement with the civil servants, particularly the pensioners who have been agitating for the payment of the arrears of their salaries and pensions with a promise to get it paid within two quarters of assuming office. While answering questions in a special TV interview, Adeleke neither provided a definite response nor spoke in line with the question to offset the backlog arrears in six months as early promised.

However, Adeleke’s spokesperson said: “The Governor-elect explained in detail how he will source funds to meet the needs of workers, including his unique promise of reviewing the issue of leakages in state finance and redirecting security votes to meet urgent state needs. Contrary to the frustrated mind of the deceitful author, the Governor-elect touched on his plans for education, security, job creation, agriculture, infrastructure, debt management and other germane issues.

“To the good people of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke reiterated his commitment to his five-point agenda as well as his readiness to serve the people with full sincerity and openness. He is not only prepared for the task ahead but has an action plan to transform his five-point agenda into reality.”