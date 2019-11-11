Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

In a bid to improve healthcare delivery across Nigeria, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed alongside the Governors of Borno, Lagos and Gombe states, accompanied by the President of the Dangote Foundation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, headed for the United States on Monday for a crucial meeting in Seattle.

A statement signed by the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media, Muktar Gidado, and made available to Daily Sun, disclosed that Mohammed and others in the Nigerian delegation would be participating in a round table discussion on healthcare interventions for their respective states with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Dangote Foundation.

“The provision of an effective healthcare service delivery is one of the important basic social services required by the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed to ensure meaningful and even development in the State,” Gidado said in the statement.

According to the statement, “the 2019 end of the year discussion in Seattle, USA is aimed at strengthening the Bauchi State primary Health Care Delivery.

“Similarly, as part of his administration’s strategy in building synergy and partnership, Governor Bala Mohammed considered leadership, dependable management of resources and good governance as a formula for achieving success.”

The Bauchi State Government had paid the sum of N200 million counterpart fund out of the N339 million budgeted for the 2019 State Basket Fund contribution for Primary Heart Care State Immunisation Policy.

This is in addition to the payment of N100 million counterpart fund for the Basic Health Care Provision Fund, Gidado disclsoed.

Other officials in the visiting delegation include Honorable Inusa Ahmed Warji, member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, and Dr Rulwanu Mohammed, Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency ( BAPHCDA ).

The Governor is expected back in the country on Thursday, November 14, the statement concluded.