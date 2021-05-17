Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared Southern governors’ decision on open grazing and others issues irrevocable, and must be respected.

He said those opposed to resolutions taken by southern governors in Asaba, Delta State, should realise that no section of the country is inferior to others.

Governor Wike stated these during a grand reception held in his honour by Ogoni nationality in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, at the weekend.

The governor said he has taken further steps to fulfill the resolutions reached by southern governors in Asaba.

“We have taken a position and no going back. Enough is enough. We are not second class citizens of this country.