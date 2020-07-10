Fred Ezeh, Fred Itua, Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) consisting governors of the 36 states, met yesterday to discuss crucial national issues, including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

They also resolved to collaborate with the PTF on COVID-19 to address the spread of the pandemic in high-burden local government areas.

At the meeting held virtually and presided over by Governor Kayode Fayemi, the governors resolved to approve the work of the NGF sub-committee interfacing with the PTF on COVID-19 to consolidate measures to gradually open the formal and informal sectors of the economy.

Okowa, chairman of the committee, had briefed the forum on steps taken to provide a coordinated strategy between the federal and state governments to ease the lockdown and reopen the economy.

Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, also provided an update on the implementation of the final report of the NEC ad hoc committee on COVID-19, “Containing the Outbreak and Responding to the Adverse Economic Effects,” which was presented to the Vice President, chairman of the committee, in March.

El-Rufai, who heads the NGF sub-committee on COVID-19, informed his colleagues that the recommendations of the report have been integrated into the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP). He also outlined the cross-cutting imperatives for a post-COVID economic recovery, including a unique identity system for Nigeria, broadband connectivity and investment in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical generics.