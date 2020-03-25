Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Director-General Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Asishana Okauru, has said that he and the staff of the NGF who were exposed to Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), are in self-isolation.

He has also encouraged all those who were invited to NGF meetings for presentations to also self-isolate and make themselves available for the testing where applicable.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, had last week Wednesday briefed governors on the ravaging scourge and efforts to contain COVID-19.

The governors received presentations from representatives of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group.

Okauru’s self-isolation is coming on the heels of the Bauchi State governor testing positive for the coronavirus after coming in contact with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s son, who tested positive for the virus.

In a statement released in the early hours of Wednesday, Okauru said he attended different meetings of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the Nigerian Economic Council last week, which were also attended by the Bauchi State Governor.

The Forum’s DG said at the NGF meetings held all necessary precautions as advised by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) were taken, adding that they will not make any assumptions about their status, but will self-isolate and take all necessary precautions.

Okauru said he was in isolation with his wife, Ifueko Omoigui, former Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and his entire household.

His statement reads:

“I wish to inform the general public that my wife together with my entire household will be proceeding on self-isolation.

“We are taking this action following my exposure to His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State who today announced the positive outcome of his test for COVID-19.

“I attended different meetings of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the Nigerian Economic Council last week, which were also attended by the Bauchi State Governor.

“Consequently, my wife and I would be undergoing COVID-19 testing this week.

“All of the organisations to which my wife is affiliated have already begun ‘Work from Home’ in line with an earlier government directive.

“In fact, through DAGOMO Foundation Nigeria Ltd/GTE, and in her personal capacity, my wife was already at the forefront of raising awareness around COVID-19.

“Please, feel free to check out DAGOMO public messages on all of their social media pages: Twitter: dagomonigeria; Instagram:dagomo_foundation; Facebook: dagomonigeria; and on YouTube.

“She will continue to do same.

“All members of NGF secretariat that were exposed will be observing self-isolation. We encourage all those who were invited to the NGF meetings for presentations to also do same.

“By our actions, we hope to encourage others who are exposed and not sure of their status to undergo self-isolation and make themselves available for the test, where applicable.

“At the NGF meetings held, all necessary precautions as advised by the NCDC were taken, but we cannot make any assumptions about our status.

“We will self-isolate and take stringent measures possible to protect the general public.

“Coronavirus is real. Please, follow all NCDC guidelines for COVID-19 and Stay at Home unless you provide essential services.”