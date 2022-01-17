From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The 36 state governors would meet on Wednesday in Abuja to discuss pressing national concerns.

The meeting is scheduled for the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at 8pm.

An invitation to the governors was sent by the Director-General of the NGF, Asishana Okauru, according to a statement issued by Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, head of public affairs of the forum.

Bello-Barkindo said pressing national issues would be discussed in the meeting and that the governors would also receive briefings from the NGF’s Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) team.

At the end of the meeting, Chairman of NGF and Governor of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi, is expected to address a press conference on issues discussed.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum would meet in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, today.

The forum, in a statement by its Director General, CID Maduabum, yesterday, said the meeting to be presided over by its chairman and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal “will review the state of the states, the state of the nation and readiness of the PDP to provide the necessary leadership to rescue and rebuild Nigeria.

“The PDP governors are working in concert and consultations with other leaders of the party and in particular the Senator Iyorchia Ayu-led National Executive Committee to craft a credible process and programme for Nigeria’s positive rebirth. Ayu has been invited to attend the Port Harcourt meeting to hold consultations with the governors on strategies for executing the Rescue and Rebuild Nigeria project.”