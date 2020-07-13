Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A non-political association, Owo is One Association (OIOA), has called on its indigenes at home and in the diaspora to eschew violence ahead of the Ondo State governorship election bill for October.

At a virtual meeting, which deliberated on social, economic, cultural and political issues, held against the backdrop of heightened political activities in Owo and Ose Local Government Area, the group said the call was in view of the importance of peace to progress and development.

The meeting noted that it was better to meet at this time in view of the ugly experience the kingdom witnessed in the past, which led to ugly consequences for the people.

It also commended the roles of the Olowo of Owo, chiefs, the chief imam of Owo, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and others in summoning and admonishing politicians to play by the rules.

A statement on the meeting signed by the Ogbeni Oja of Owo Kingdom and coordinator, OIOA, Akinboyo Aruwajoye said: “The meeting received reports from its members on the initiative and commendable efforts of the Olowo of Owo, chiefs, the chief imam and CAN in summoning and admonishing representatives of the Owo political gladiators who have reportedly been at each other’s throats ahead of the governorship election, to abhor violence in the conduct of their political campaigns.”