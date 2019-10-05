Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The wedding Fatiah of Rukayat the daughter of Zamfara State governor Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle and Mukthar Ahmed Danmadami on Saturday brought together the creme de la creme of Nigerian political leaders.

Governors Emeka Ihedioha, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Atiku Bagudu, and Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Imo, Sokoto, Kebbi and Adamawa states were some of the high dignitaries that witnessed the wedding which was held at the Palace of Emir of Maradun, Alhaji Garba Tambari.

Other dignitaries who attended the event included former governors of Kano, Jigawa, Katsina and Zamfara states, namely Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Sule Lamido, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, Senator Ahmad Sani Yarima Bakura and Mahmuda Aliyu Shinkafi.

The list of national lawmakers who were also in Maradun town, the country home of Matawalle, also included Senators Kabir Garba Marafa and Sahabi Kaura.

The wedding rite was led by Sheik Tukur Sani Jangebe in company of many Islamic scholars after the payment of N100,00 dowry by the groom.