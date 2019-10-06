Mohammed Municat, Gusau

The wedding Fatiah of Rukayat, daughter of Zamfara State governor, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle and Mukthar Ahmed Danmadami brought together who is who in the country political scene.

Governors Emeka Ihedioha, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Atiku Bagudu, and Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Imo, Sokoto, Kebbi and Adamawa states respectively were among the dignitaries that witnessed the wedding Fatiha held at the Palace of Emir of Maradun, Alhaji Garba Tambari.

Other dignitaries in attendance include former governors of Kano, Jigawa, Katsina and Zamfara states, namely Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Sule Lamido, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, Senator Ahmad Sani Yarima Bakura and Mahmuda Aliyu Shinkafi.

The list of national lawmakers who berthed at Maradun town, the country home of Matawalle included Senators Kabir Garba Marafa, Sahabi Kaura,

The wedding solemnization was led by Sheik Tukur Sani Jangebe in company of many Islamic scholars after the payment of N100,00 dowry by the husband.