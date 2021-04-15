From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

State governors on the platform of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), last night met over security issues and other national issues.

The Executive Order by President Muhammadu Buhari for the implementation of financial autonomy for state Legislature and Judiciary was also said to be on the agenda.

On Monday in Sokoto, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, said the Federal Government was determined to push through the content of EO 10 saying that there was “No going back”.

The governors had on Tuesday declared that though they were not against the implementation of the law on financial autonomy, they would not be stampeded to adopt the Order.

The Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) is currently on strike over the issue .

The union had on April 6 embarked on a nationwide strike to protest the non-implementation of the financial autonomy of the nation’s judiciary.

The union directed all its members across the federation to shut down all courts after the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum earlier given over the failure of the government to implement the financial autonomy of the judiciary.

Speaking the mind of hid colleagues, Plateau State governor, emphasised that the NGF was not comfortable with Executive Order 10.

He noted that autonomy was not entirely about money, but putting necessary measures to strengthen the other two arms of government at the state level.

Lalong had said: “For us the governors, we are saying no. We are going to do implementation. You don’t need Order 10 to force us to do implementation. So, we don’t need Order 10. We are already working on the law of implementation, because the federal government cannot tell us how to implement. We are doing the implementation.”