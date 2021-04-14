From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governors of the 36 State of the federation on the platform of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), are currently meeting in the State House to deliberate on security issues among other national issues.

The Executive Order by President Muhammadu Buhari for the implementation of financial autonomy for state Legislature and Judiciary, is also said to be on the agenda.

On Monday in Sokoto, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, had said the Federal Government was determined to push through the content of EO 10. “No going back”.

The governors had on Tuesday say while they are not against the implementation of the law on financial autonomy, they would not be stampeded by the Order.

The union had on April 6 embarked on a nationwide strike to protest the non-implementation of the financial autonomy of the nation’s judiciary.

The union directed all its members across the federation to shut down all courts after the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum earlier given over the failure of the government to implement the financial autonomy of the judiciary.

The Plateau State governor, emphasised that the NGF was not comfortable with Executive Order 10.

He noted that autonomy was not entirely about money, but putting necessary measures to strengthen the other two arms of government at the state level.

Lalong had said: “For us the governors, we are saying no. We are going to do implementation. You don’t need Order 10 to force us to do implementation. So, we don’t need Order 10. We are already working on the law of implementation, because the federal government cannot tell us how to implement. We are doing the implementation.”

At the time of filing this report, 16 governors and four deputy governors were in attendance.