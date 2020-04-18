Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governors on the platform of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have described the death of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari, as shocking.

In a condolence letter signed by the NGF chairman, Kayode Fayemi, and addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, described the late Chief of Staff as a man of passion, integrity and a patriot who wished nothing but progress for the country.

The letter reads:

“The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), received with shock the news of the death of your Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari. On behalf of all the 36 State Governors under the platform of the NGF, write to offer our deepest condolences.

“The late Abba Kyari steered the activities of your office with the passion and integrity of a patriot who wished nothing but progress for his country and demanded nothing but decorum, care and respect for those who sought your attention as the President.

“With wisdom and foresight, he forged strong ties between the President and the Ministers and strengthened the bond between our Forum and your administration.

“He did not allow public perception to affect his loyalty to you and remained a pillar of your administration to his last breath.

“May Allah (SW’I‘) grant you and our country the fortitude to hear this great loss.

“As we condole our President and country in this trying moment, the NGF avails this opportunity to renew to you the assurance of our highest consideration.”