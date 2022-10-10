From Tony Osauzo, Benin, Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja, Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki and Lukman Olabiyi

Governors across the country’ the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, felicitated with Muslims on the celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Maulud, which marks the birth the Prophet Muhammed.

In his goodwill message, Enugu State governor, Ifaenyi Ugwuanyi conveyed the felicitations of the government of the state to Muslim faithful.

He said the significance of the occasion was compelling and germane to the promotion and sustainability of the core values of the nation’s founding fathers of progress, unity and peaceful co-existence of Nigerians.

He enjoined Muslim faithful to devote the occasion to praying for a peaceful and successful conduct of the 2023 general election in the country.

“May this milestone celebration bring us all the peace, hope and fulfilment our country needs to forge ahead,” he said.

Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade in statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, said Muslim faithful should be ambassadors of peace and emulate the great examples and legacies of the Holy Prophet Muhammed.

The governor emphasised on the need to live in peace and harmony with each other, irrespective of religious, ethnic and tribal differences, saying this was the true essence of celebrating Prophet Muhammed’s birth.

In the same vein, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State urged Muslim faithful to consider the opportunity of the celebration as period of rejuvenation and revaluation of love and peaceful coexistence among all human beings, noting that it is a period of soul searching and thanksgiving.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Strategy, Chooks Oko, Umahi said: “It is the marking of the birthday of a most great personality that stands for love, peace and tolerance and as such should be a period for us to ask ourselves if we are living according to his dictates.”

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu also congratulated muslims, urging them to emulate the life and good virtues of Prophet Muhammed and also follow the path of peace for the sustainable development and growth of Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu urged Nigerians, especially Muslims to continue to pray and work for peace in Nigeria, especially as the country prepares for the 2023 general elections.

Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) urged Nigerians, especially the muslims, to use the occasion of the celebration of Eid-el Maulud, to strengthen their faith in God, as well as the bond of unity among one another.

The party’s spokesperson, said the Eid-el Maulud offers humanity the divine reassurance of the mercies, compassion and provision of the Almighty Allah “as well as divine call to put our trust in His unending love towards mankind.”

Consequently, the party charged “Nigerians to use the occasion of the Eid-el Maulud to end all forms of divisiveness, acrimony, strife and sense of hopelessness and embrace a new beginning by rekindling the virtues of love, kindness, forgiveness, tolerance, peaceful co-existence and charity towards the poor in line with the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet.”

The Benin monarch charged Muslims to rededicate themselves to the doctrines of Islam and adhere strictly to the virtues of Prophet Muhammad and prevent fundamentalists from making a cannon fodder of their faith.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Iguobaro Osaigbovo, he rejoiced with Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Mawlud, the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

He also urged Muslim faithful to be tolerant of other religions, irrespective of race, tribe, party affiliation for national cohesion.