Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) have thrown their weight behind the implementation of financial autonomy of states legislature and judiciary, saying it will ensure Nigeria attains the highest level of transparency and openness in governance.

Chairman of NGF and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, who gave the assurance at the opening of a two-day conference on the implementation of autonomy of state legislature and state judiciary in Abuja, added that they will work with the Federal Government to achieve the implementation strategy and ultimately ensure full autonomy of the legislature and judiciary at sub-national levels.

Represented by Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, Yari noted that though Nigeria’s democracy is 20 years old, it has not been a smooth sail.

He noted that the condition for a sustainable democracy include the autonomy of the legislature and the judiciary.

“I totally align with the motion that the legislature and judiciary autonomy are necessary precondition for an enduring democracy. This enhance efficiency, transparency and accountability in government. May I also assure you that the state governors are collectively committed to the enthronement of a strong and viral democracy in Nigeria and would work with the Federal Government to achieve the National implementation strategy and ultimately ensure full autonomy of the legislature and judiciary at sub-national levels.

“The NGF fully supports Mr. President’s reform agenda and share its passion for transparency and zero corruption. We commend the efforts of the committee in putting together this decisive conference to see that Nigeria attends the highest level of transparency and openness in governance.”

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, commended President Buhari for his assent to the bill, noting that autonomy is central to the practice of democracy, especially separation of powers

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu noted that local government areas need ed to be strengthened and urged state assemblies to act fast.

He also advocated state police, and thanked the Federal Government for its interest in the implementation of the law.

“Our constitution contradicts, in several respects, the basic principles of democracy such as the separation of powers, checks and balances, and compromises the independence of the critical institutions of democracy.

“This is why the National Assembly has, starting from 2010, successfully altered the constitution to strengthen the principles of separation of powers, checks and balance, and indeed our democracy and good governance by placing the National Assembly, INEC, and most recently, the state Houses of Assembly and Judiciary on first line charge.”

He suggested the establishment of a National Police Service Commission (NPSC) to exercise a level of oversight over the activities of state police such as maintaining common facilities for all police services in the country, including training, criminal intelligence data bases, forensic laboratories, among others.

“The NPSC should also run a system of inspectorates and certification such as supervision of recruitment, training, supervision of standards, and annual certification of every State Police Service.

“There should also be a body known as State Police Service Commission for the states and should comprise a representative of the executive to be appointed by the Governor, representative of the Federal Government to be appointed by the NPSC, two independent experts in security matters to be appointed by the Governor subject to confirmation by the State House of Assembly, and a representative each of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress.

“Others are a retired police officer not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police, representative of the Nigerian Bar Association, representative of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, and representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and other relevant civil organizations, as the case may be. The body should be responsible for the recruitment, appointment and disciplining of the members of the state police force.”