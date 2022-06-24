From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

About four State Governors on Friday were at Kofar Kola, in Birnin Kebbi, the family House of Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu as his daughter, Maryam Abubakar Atiku Bagudu was given out in matrimony to the groom, Ibrahim Shuaibu Gwada.

The glamorous wedding ceremony was attended by the host Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto, Abubakar Bello of Niger, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Oladimeji Bankole, Dr Nasir Idris (Kauran Gwandu) , Kebbi State APC Governorship candidate, Kebbi State Deputy Governor, Rtd Col. Samaila Yombe Dabai,Speaker, Kebbi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Muhamad Sani Abubakar Lolo, members of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, SSG, Babale Umar Yauri, Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba Bena, prominent politicians from within and outside the state, Commissioners, Special Advisers, religious and traditional leaders as well as hundreds of well-wishers from all walks of life .

The marriage between the Governor’s daughter, Maryam Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and her husband, Ibrahim Shuaibu Gwada was solemnised after the payment of One Hundred Thousand naira by Sarkin Malaman Gwandu, Isah Bashar, Sheikh AbdulRahman Isah Jega, Sheikh Aliyu Ladda and Sheikh Muhamadu Giro Argungu,

The Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Muhammad Badaru served as the Waliyyu (Guardian) of the bride, Maryam, while the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello served as the Wakil (representative) of the groom, Ibrahim.

In a similar development, Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu with his Sokoto, Niger and Jigawa State counterparts have also attended the wedding fatiha of the daughter of Speaker Kebbi State House of Assembly, Muhammad Sani Abubakar Lolo which took place at Gesse Phase Two Jumuat Mosque.

The marriage between the daughter of the Speaker, Nafisa Muhammad Sani LoLo (bride) and Muhammad Sanusi Abdullahi (groom) was solemnized after the payment of Fifty Thousand naira dowry.

Before the departure of the visiting Governors, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu lead his guest to pay homage to the Emir of Gwandu , Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar, at Abdullahi Fodio Palace in Birnin Kebbi.