From Paul Orude Bauchi

The very public war of words between Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed and his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, appear to be over, the two governors having publicly buried their differences and reconciled.

This was contained in a press release by the Special Assistant to Governor Mohammed on New Media, Lawan Mu’azu Bauchi, made available to reporters in Bauchi on Tuesday.

According to the release, the reconciliation of the two governors was facilitated by governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers and Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa in Port Harcourt, late Tuesday.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, Governor Mohammed thanked the governors of Rivers and Adamawa for leading the reconciliation, the release added.

It stated further that Governor Mohammed said he agreed to reconcile with Governor Ortom because their relationship had always been cordial in spite of recent misunderstandings.

Governor Ortom, who spoke of his relationship with Governor Mohammed, said the People’s Democratic Party (PRP) governors will remain united more than ever before, the release disclosed.

It said Ortom promised to continue to strengthen his unity with Governor Bala to protect the lives and property of their respective people.

Governor Wike and Governor Fintiri thanked the two governors for accepting the dialogue, saying that their earlier misunderstanding shows their commitment to protecting the interests of their people, the release concluded.