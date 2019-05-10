The Nigerian Rugby scene will witness the entrant of a new Rugby Club, which is going to be based within the Lagos Island Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The new Rugby Club which is called the Lagos Island Rugby Football Club and tagged “The Islanders” will be launched on Saturday 06 July 2019 at the Campus Square Stadia with a Rugby event tagged the “Governor’s Rugby Cup” which will form part of the new Rugby Club’s contribution to the celebration / inauguration of the new Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

The establishment of the new Rugby Club is an initiative / brain child of Mr. Larinde Williams who is a politician from the community and has decided to use the beautiful game of Rugby to impact positively on the lives of the citizenry and in particular the youths of his constituency towards giving them an alternative sporting activity which will put food on the table for their families and bring them to limelight.