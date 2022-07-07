From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, has said the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and some state governors have contributed immensely to the achievements recorded by the commission in the last two years.

He noted that his appointment came at a period when the country and the world was been ravaged by the dreaded COVID-19 which he summoned by leading Nigerians for the first time to Jordan for a holy pilgrimage.

Rev Pam disclosed this on Thursday during the celebration of his 2nd year in Office and prayed for Nigeria to come out stronger from the current challenges facing the country.

He also appreciated Church leaders in the country for giving him the commission the needed support to achieve the current strides.

“It is interesting to note that with two years of being in the saddle, the commission has been able to carry out its maiden 2020 pilgrimage exercise to the Kingdom of Jordan and the 2021 main/ Easter pilgrimage 2022 exercise to Israel and Jordan on June 15 and will be rounding off in August this year.

“We want to profusely thank our supervising body, the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation for their support, these two years I have been in charge of the Commission. Without them, we would not have been able to achieve much.

“I want to also appreciate some of our pilgrimage-friendly governors for helping to advance the cause of Christian pilgrimage in their respective states.

“We are not unmindful of the current challenges we face as a nation in the area of the economy and security. I am optimistic that with God on our side we shall certainly overcome these challenges.”

He noted that the NCPC has lived up to it mandate of organizing, coordinating and superintending over the affairs of Christian Pilgrimage in Nigeria by supervising the movement of Nigerian Christians to the Holy Sites around the world.

Rev. Pam explained that the commission is working tirelessly to explore Holy Sites in Turkey and other countries of the world for pilgrimage activities in the nearest future.

He expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the commission’s request of the execution and completion of the NCPC pilgrim’s Heritage Camp House.