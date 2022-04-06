From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governors of the 36 states of the federation under the auspices of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Speakers of the States Houses of Assembly would hold a crucial emergency meeting on the worsening security situation in the country.

In the invitation issued by NGF’s Director General, Asishana Okauru, on Tuesday, the meeting is scheduled for Friday.

Okauru said the crucial meeting which will hold at Frazier Suites, Central Business District, Abuja by 4pm,

According to him, the 72 participants would brainstorm on issues affecting the security and general well being of Nigerians and other issues of national importance.

He quoted the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi as urging his colleagues to prevail on the speakers of their respective States Houses of Assembly to attend the meeting.

“We seek Your Excellencies’ indulgence to kindly facilitate the participation of the Hon. Speaker of your State House of Assembly at this important emergency meeting,” Okauru said in the invitation letter.