From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Members of Nigeria Governors Forum will participate in this year’s Annual Investment Meeting in Dubai beginning Tuesday, March 29,2022.

According to a statement by Head, Media and Public Affairs, Nigeria Governors’ Forum Secretariat, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, 14 governors are expected at the high powered meeting which is anchored on behalf of the Nigerian governors by the Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation Cooperation headed by Sheik Abdallah and assisted by Walid of AIM.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Barkindo added that the meeting is a product of a month-long interaction between the chairman of the NGF and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, and Sheik Abdallah, who had earlier gave his commitment to ensuring a direct interface between Nigerian governors and strong business conglomerates in the United Arab Emirates.

“Beginning from Tuesday, AIM Global Leaders Debate, Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, who will have a business to government meeting with SALIC at the investment hub in Dubai. “He will also meet with Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Markaz, Elite Agro, and Sharaf Group Investment.

“He is also expected to grace the AIM startup hardware to acquire a comparative advantage with startup companies in Abia State.

“Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri who has already been in Dubai since Saturday will be meeting with El Sewedy Electric. In another business to government meeting also facilitated by Dubai foreign ministry, Diri will be meeting AMEA power and he will also be at the humanitarian summit among other meetings. Governor Diri will finalize his activities by attending the closing ceremony and Dubai declaration of the World Investment Forum.

“Also expected to commence high-level business to government investment quest is the Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello who is seeking $184 million investment into the state by first meeting AIM’s high-level networking group.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“He is concentrating on presenting his state potential as an agricultural industrial processing zone where it is expected that huge sums will be plowed into agriculture infrastructure.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal is expected to seek investment that would improve issues relating to the Sokoto State cement industry, livestock production, housing construction, and upliftment of construction of the state of the art medical facility, equipment, and ICT.

“This improvement in manufacturing, construction, agriculture, and health will attract $388 million into Sokoto State,” the statement read.

Fayemi, on his part will be meeting with international business conglomerates in the national marine and dredging industry and will seize the opportunity to meet with Saudi Fund for development.

“Nine other governors will be pitching their states in two presentations each before selected international business personalities who have indicated willingness to bring foreign direct investment into Nigeria within the shortest possible time.

“These activities are being coordinated by a team from the NGF led by the executive director, research, and strategy, Dr. Abdulateef Shittu”

The Director-General of the NGF, Asishana Okauru, expressed conviction the opportunity of the investment meetings “will be of immense benefits to the various states and Nigeria as a whole because it is packed with content that will eventually translate to economic growth.”