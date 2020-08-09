Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The All Progre‎ssives Congress (APC), yesterday, flagged off its campaign for the Edo State governorship election at the University of Benin Sports Complex, Ugbowo in Benin City with 11 governors and and one deputy governor of the party in attendance.

The governors who attended the event include Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and Chairman, APC National Caretaker Committe, Atiku Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State and Chairman, APC Governor’s Forum; Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Kano), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa); Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Hope Uzodimma (Imo); Mallam Nasiru El’ Rufai (Kaduna), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Prince Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Sani Bello (Niger) and Chief David Onoja (Kogi Deputy Governor).

Other dignitaries include Deputy Senate President, James Omo-Agege, Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi; Minister of State Mines and Steel, Uchechukwu Oga; Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, Representing Owan Federal Constituency, Comrade Peter Akpatason, Johnson Oghuma, representing Akoko-Edo and Etsako Federal Constituency respectively, former deputy governor of Edo State, Dr. Pius Odubu; Dr. Chris Ogiemwonyi, General Charles Airhiavbere, Comrade Abdul Oroh, Razaq Bello-Osagie and Pally Iriase, former Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives and Secretary, Edo APC Campaign Coumcil.

Flagging off the campaign, APC National Campaign Council Chairman, Abdulahi Ganduje, said: “Our Council has met several times and we completed arrangements for successful election and Insha Allah, we will win this election. Our own responsibility is to create enabling environment for the mobilization of voters for the presentation of our candidate and his manifesto especially his SIMPLE agenda for the good people of Edo State.

In his address Pastor Ize-Iyamu said: “My job is just to thank all our national leaders for coming to identify with us. With the people (crowd) we are seeing today will anybody say we are in opposition? Can anybody say we will be intimidated? Who will win the election.

I want to assure that in this election, we will not only win; we will win the 18 local governments. Let me assure you that never again will we have a governor that is ungrateful; we will have a governor that will respect Edo people, a governor that you can access, a governor that can empower our people and by the grace of God I will do it.

“You know people ask me why did you come back to the APC and I sing this song, there is something that makes me come into your presence. From Monday we will begin to move from local government to local government. I want to encourage you to go back to your units. The operation is operation win,” Ize-Iyamu said.