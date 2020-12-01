By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The governors of the 36 States of the federation under the platform of Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) will Wednesday hold an emergency virtual meeting to discuss growing insecurity in the country.

According to a statement by Head, Media and Public Affairs of the NGF, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the emergency virtual meeting will focus on the recent killings and kidnappings by Boko Haram sect, and agree on a new national security plan to secure the lives of citizens.

The Governors would also receive updates on the events following the disbandment of the SARS alongside the rising insecurity.

Other issues that will be discussed by the Governors include: CACOVID funding palliatives and updates across the states.

Joint meetings between the CBN and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, on accessing pension funds to finance infrastructure development.

Updates on the ASUU strike. Issues related to Stamp Duty and the Water Resources Bill will also be discussed at the meeting.