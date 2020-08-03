Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Following recent escalation of insecurity in the country and Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State attack in Baga town, Kukawa local government area, last Wednesday, by Boko Haram, Governors of the 36 States of the Federation under the platform of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), have resolved to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari this week.

They described the security situation in the country as appalling in-spite of all the efforts of government to end it.

According to a letter written to Zulum to show solidarity, Governor of Ekiti State and the NGF Chairman, Kayode Fayemi, said the NEC Sub-Committee on Security of the NGF will meet Tuesday and take the resolutions thereof to meet President Buhari and the nation’s Security Chiefs to discuss the worrisome and rapidly degenerating situation.

The Governors said the recent attack on Zulum by Boko Haram, epitomizes the vulnerability and the fragility of the country’s security architecture.

Zulum came under gunshots attack in Baga town, Kukawa local government area, last Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

The governor over the weekend said he had suggested that efforts to defeat terrorist group are being undermined by elements of the security apparatus.

He had said President Buhari needed to know sabotage within the system was frustrating work to end the insurgency.

Zulum had also said he would not be silent in the midst of killings by terrorists because, he had entered a covenant with God to defend the people of Borno by the oath he took on May 29, 2019.

The governor, however, assured Zulum that his colleagues were resolutely behind him in his effort to rid Borno State of “these dastardly and wicked agents of evil.”

He said: “On behalf of the 36 State Governors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of the NGF, I write to express our solidarity with you and the people of Borno State, following the attack last Wednesday, by gunmen suspected to be members of the Boko Haram sect.

“This is one unwarranted attack too many. It epitomizes our collective vulnerability and the fragility of the country’s security architecture.

“Although you emerged from this incident unscathed, we note with regret the injuries sustained by two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and a Police Officer attached to your convoy and do accordingly pray for their quick recovery.

“Mr. Governor, Forum members are resolutely behind you in your effort to rid Borno State of these dastardly and wicked agents of evil.

“We are appalled by the worsening security situation in the country generally, in-spite of all the efforts of government to end it.

“On our part, the NEC Sub-Committee on Security will be meeting tomorrow and rising from the resolutions thereof soon dialogue with Mr. President and the nation’s Security Chiefs to discuss this worrisome and rapidly degenerating situation.

“On a final note, Mr. Governor, we thank God for always being merciful.”