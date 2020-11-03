Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governors of the 36 states of the federation under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) will at the 21st teleconference meeting scheduled for Wednesday, review the internal security situation in the country and the status of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), whose activities led to protests in some parts of the country led to the recent nationwide demonstrations.

In a statement by NGF’s Head of Media and Publicity, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, he explained that the purpose of the meeting is to have an overview from different quarters arising from the CACOVID palliatives flag-offs cum distribution and the subsequent indiscriminate looting of various warehouses throughout the country.

“These two items form the fulcrum of the invitation to governors to join the 21st NGF Teleconference meeting which is scheduled for tomorrow Wednesday 4th November 2020,” the Director-General of the Nigeria Governors Forum, (NGF), Mr Asishana Bayo Okauru was quoted as saying.

“As usual, the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr John Kayode Fayemi will remark on the most contemporary issues affecting the country since the last (20th NGF Teleconference) meeting.

“In this regard, the Ekiti State Governor will be addressing his colleagues on several issues including feedback from the Villa on the UBEC counterpart funding as schools are beginning to reopen nationwide and the 50th anniversary of AREWA which took place in Kaduna at the weekend where the chairman and a host of northern governors were in attendance.

“Also on the agenda for discussion are the HORASIS meeting with the president, a partnership between the NGF and HORASIS a management consultants’ consortium, to set up a strong Foreign Direct Investment initiative for the country, a webinar on privatisation to be jointly driven by the NSE, NGF and the NIPC among others.

“Only one presentation is on the schedule for Wednesday’s meeting. It is the Digital Curriculum Initiative for Basic and Secondary Education ingeniously tagged the e-Gamma solutions Ltd.

“Before the floor is open for any other business, the regular updates on the SFTAS program and the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa Committee which liaises between the PTF on COVID-19 and the NGF will both provide an update.

“Governors are expected, according to the NGF Director-General, to join the virtual meeting at 1 pm as proceedings commence at 2 pm prompt,” the statement read.