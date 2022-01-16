From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governors on the platform of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) are to meet on Wednesday over crucial issues, a statement from the forum’s secretariat has said.

The statement signed by Head, Media and Public Affairs at NGF’s Secretariat, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said the meeting was at the invitation of the Chairman of Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, and noted that pressing national concerns would be discussed.

Bello-Barkindo disclosed that the invitation to sent out to all 36 governors by Director General of the Forum, Asishana Okauru, informed them that the meeting would be an in-person meeting as opposed to the regular virtual ones, “to effectively convey the messages of the meeting which are all characterized under item 2 of the agenda titled matters arising.

The meeting expected to commence at 8pm will be at the NGF Secretariat in Abuja.