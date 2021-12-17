From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governors of the 36 states of the federation on the platform of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) are set is to review the proposed privatisation of the 10 generating plants across the country under the National Integrated Power Projects (NIPPs) by the Federal Government.

The state governments have the highest equity share of 53 percent while the remaining 47 percent belongs to the Federal Government.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The governors, who met via a teleconference, on Wednesday, reached the decision after receiving a presentation from the Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, Alex Okoh, on the proposed privatisation.

In a communiqué signed by NGF Chairman and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, the governors resolved to review and communicate their position through their representatives.

They also resolved to set up a committee to scrutinise the Electric Power Sector Reform (EPSRA) Bill 2021, which has passed its second reading at the Senate.

The decision to set up the committee, according to Fayemi, followed a presentation by the Chief Executive of New Hampshire Capital Limited, Odion Omonfoman, on the implications the new bill has for state governments.

The committee, comprising the governors of Edo and Lagos states, would advice the state chief executives on a position that “will ensure the bill, when signed, will be a tool to strengthen the course of policy direction, design and implementation of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), and address critical issues in the country’s power sector.”

The NGF chairman disclosed the governors have resolved to set up state polio transition committees to be headed by the commissioners of health, “to adapt and facilitate the implementation of the transition plan for their respective states.”

According to Fayemi, priority would be given to the control of Cholera, “through water and sanitation interventions; as well as the intensification of the vaccination exercise (including the administration of boosters) in addition to existing non-pharmaceutical measures to manage the spread of COVID-19 during the festive season.”

He added that the governors pledged to settle all outstanding pension obligations, through Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), which, he said, would be included as part of the social compact with citizens for the removal of fuel subsidies.

“Commissioners for finance will be mandated to ensure states meet the guidelines for the implementation of CPS by state governments, including the enactment of a pension law, the establishment of a pension board and the adoption of a transition framework for each state,” he said.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .