From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A governorship aspirant of the Accord Party for the 2023 general elections in Abia State, Bishop Emeka Nwankpa has said his government would address the infrastructural decay facing the state and set it on the path of progress within his first four years in office as the governor of the state.

Bishop Nwankpa who spoke at the party’s secretariat in Umuahia, said he was on a divine mission to rescue Abia State from the clutches of those that has not only held the state down over the years, but have continued to impoverish and subject residents and indigenes of the state to penury.

The Accord Party governorship aspirant while blaming the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led government in the state for setting the state backward over the years, listed godfatherism, revenue leakages, multiple taxation, non-promotion of workers, non-payment of workers salaries and pensions etc., among some of the systemic rot that he was going to address if elected governor of the state.

The Isiala Ngwa born politician while lamenting the bad road network in the state despite being an oil producing state, said “It is absolutely Irritating even nauseating that after over 20 years of its creation from old Imo State, Abia has unfortunately remained grossly underdeveloped.

“It is senselessly but dramatically a case of one step forward and two stapes backwards

“How can one explain that after 30 years, Abia State terribly lacks virtually all the basic necessities that qualify an entity as a state to wit: It has no government house building of its own (it operates from a rented apartment), the Water taps are ever dry, workers are owed several months of salary arrears, which include’ the core civil servants, parastatals and agencies, primary and secondary and tertiary institutions, health workers and pensioners.

“Despite being enlisted as one of the oil producing states, our dear state, quite tragically, has the worst road network in Nigeria, just as our commercial nerve center, Aba, which is regarded as the economic hub of the South East, is like a slum while our acclaimed international markets like Ariaria, Ahia Ohuru and Timber Market Umuahia, Cemetery Road Market, Ubani Ibeku Market, Aba Shopping Mall, Ngwa Road Market are all in a sorry and terrible condition.

“Our dear state is in dire need of the change they can trust and believe in. They are tired of recycled old and corrupt politicians, “godfatherism” and revenue leakages, multiple taxation, infrastructural decay, total negligence of our youths (use and dump) and the need to change the entire template of governance that has bedeviled Abia. I am a God-fearing child of God.

“I have a high moral clarity to serve God and humanity.

“Over the past 6years, I have been touching lives of the poor and needy in our society.

“I am highly optimistic that if the mantle of Abia leadership is handed over to me, It will propel me to deepen my humanitarian services.

“I will consult widely and create a government that will not only listen to intellectuals and technocrats but will as well meet the needs and aspirations of the youths and women”.

He assured that his commitment to Abia development will be 100 percent, adding that his government will accept no excuses and shall not create room for failures but will always ignite actions that will help to reposition Abia State.