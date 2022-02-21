From Fred Itua, Abuja

A political pressure group, Enugu Rescue Group, has faulted Nnamani on his claims that a purported zoning arrangement had knocked former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, off the 2023 governorship contest, saying there was never a time the people of the state zoned its governorship.

It warned those preparing to bandy a purported zoning document to remember that forgery remained a serious offence under the Nigerian laws.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The group, while describing the purported zoning agreement as fictitious and elite conspiracy to grab power and deny the people a quality governance, reminded the former governor that gang-up politics does not work in Enugu.

Reacting through its National Coordinator, Ejike Iloh, it wondered when Nnamani became the spokesperson of former governors and elders of the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The group said: “We make bold to say that by verifiable records on the contests for the governorship of Enugu State since 1998/1999, there is nothing like zoning principle in the state. Power has gone round the three geopolitical zones, but not based on any predefined zoning principle, as Nnamani seeks to sell to unsuspecting Nigerians.

“Where was the purported zoning principle when himself from Enugu East was sponsored by Nwobodo to snatch the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Nduka Agu from Enugu West, who was sponsored by another former governor, Nwodo in 1998, in an epic battle?

“Where was zoning when Nnamani contested against Gbazuagu Nweke Gbazuagu of the All Peoples Party, who hails from Enugu West in the main election in 1999? Where was zoning during the highly volatile 2003 governorship election that became a straight fight between Nnamani of Enugu East and Fidel Ayogu of the All Nigeria Peoples Party, who hails from Enugu North?

“Where was zoning when even Nnamani’s deputy, Ezenwata Okechukwu Itanyi, from Enugu North contested against Nnamani’s anointed successor, Sullivan Chime, from Enugu West, in the 2007 PDP governorship primary and only lost by a narrow margin? And above all, where was the so-called zoning in 2011 when Nnamani formed the Peoples Democratic Congress, fielded Dan Shere and waged a ferocious political warfare to dislodge the then incumbent governor, Chime from Enugu West?”