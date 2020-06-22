The APC, Edo Governorship Primaries Committee, headed by Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, on Sunday, released procedures for Monday’s primary election, in compliance with the state government’s COVID-19 regulations.

A statement by the secretary of the committee, Dr. Ajibola Basiru, said voting would commence simultaneously by 8am in the 192 wards of the state.

It explained that not more than 18 persons would be allowed to gather at the same time from the commencement of voting till the end of the exercise when results would be announced.

The statement read in part: “That the process of election of the candidate of the party shall commence at 8am on Monday, 22nd June, 2020, at the various wards in all the local governments, with strict compliance with Edo State’s extant law prohibiting gathering of more than 20 persons.

“Not more than 18 persons, including presiding officers and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) observers, shall be at ward voting centre at any point in time

“There shall be simultaneous accreditation and voting in batches as aforesaid, until all eligible members have cast their vote without violation of the state’s COVID-19 regulations.

“Not more than 18 persons shall be in attendance for the announcement of results at all ward centres and collation of results at all levels, including the state collation.

“All members of the party and members of the public are enjoined to be peaceful and comply fully with the state’s COVID-19 regulations.”

Meanwhile, the police command in the state has said it was on top of the situation. According to DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, the police public relations officer, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Babatunde Johnson Kokumo, has made adequate security arrangements.