Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Veteran actor, Steve Eboh popularly known as Ajebo, has been named as the brand ambassador for indigenous oil servicing and marketing company, GOVOIL.

The company’s media manager, Frankwhite Nzeh, said the choice of Steve Eboh was because of his reputation and exemplary character, which appeals conveniently to the young and old generation of film lovers.

According to him, GOVOIL identified the need to strategically position its corporate image and global acceptance with the face of a film personality of international repute and an outstanding celebrity with crossover appeal.

“We introduced several products to the market from time to time. As our brand ambassador, Steve Eboh will promote our products through his reputation and brand name,” he posited.

Eboh, a former vice president of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), has starred in several movies including Taboo, Ikuku, Narrow Escape, Evil Passion, The Concubines, and Lion Heart.