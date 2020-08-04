Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Governors of the 36 states under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) have bemoaned the deteriorating security situation in the country pledging to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari and the service chiefs on the matter.

The governors described the security situation as appalling in spite of governments’ efforts saying the recent attack on Governor Babagana Zulum in Baga town, Borno State, by suspected members of Boko Haram, epitomised the vulnerability and fragility of the security architecture.

NGF Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, who stated this in a solidarity letter to Governor Zulum said the NEC sub-committee on security of the NGF would meet today to take resolutions before meeting President Buhari and the security chiefs to discuss the country’s degenerating security situation.

In the letter, Fayemi said: “On behalf of the 36 state governors under the platform of the NGF, I write to express our solidarity with you and the people of Borno State, following the attack last Wednesday, by gunmen suspected to be members of the Boko Haram sect. This is one unwarranted attack too many. It epitomises our collective vulnerability and the fragility of the country’s security architecture. Although you emerged from this incident unscathed, we note with regret the injuries sustained by two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and a police officer attached to your convoy and do accordingly pray for their quick recovery. Forum members are resolutely behind you in your effort to rid Borno State of these dastardly and wicked agents of evil.

“We are appalled by the worsening security situation in the country generally, in spite of all the efforts of government to end it. On our part, the NEC sub-committee on security will be meeting tomorrow and rising from the resolutions thereof soon dialogue with Mr. President and the nation’s security chiefs to discuss this worrisome and rapidly degenerating situation. On a final note, Mr. Governor, we thank God for always being merciful.”

Zulum, who came under attack in Baga town last Wednesday, had alleged that efforts to defeat Boko Haram and other terrorists group were being undermined by elements within the security establishment.

Zulum said he would not be silent in the midst of killings by terrorists as he had entered a covenant with God to defend the people of Borno by the oath he took on May 29, 2019.

Speaking during a visit of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum (PGF) under the chairmanship of Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who were Maiduguri on a solidarity visit, Zulum alleged sabotage in the prosecution of the war against insurgency in the North East, stressing, “ the President needs to know the truth.”

“Let me also re-echo my previous position with respect to the insurgency in Borno State, I have said several times there is no doubt, the gravity of the insurgency cannot be compared with what had happened between 2011 – 2015.

“From 2015 to date, the President has done well, but the most important thing is, it’s good also to say the right thing. There is a sabotage in the system that will not allow the insurgency to end. The President has to know this important point.”

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum has directed the state task force on the return of refugees to ensure quick return of some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from camps to their communities.

He gave the directive, yesterday, in Maiduguri, during a visit by the United Nations Deputy Coordinator Humanitarian Affairs, Mr. Alexander Kishara who led members the UN humanitarian team and the state Task Force on Return and Resettlement of IDPs.

He asked the task force to return IDPs from Kawuri and Ajiri communities in Konduga Local Government this week unfailingly. Konduga local government is about 25 kilometres southeast of Maiduguri.

“There is increasing demand and need for the IDPs to return home and continue with their normal life,” Zulum said.

He said he was determined to reduce poverty among the people and create enabling environment for the IDPs to engage in means of livelihood to Improve their living conditions.

He also instructed the committee to liaise with the appropriate authorities to ensure quick return of IDPs to many of the communities where they fled about eight years ago. Most of the IDPs have remained at camps for displaced persons in Maiduguri or other local government headquarters considered to be safe.

Some of the IDPs are from Damasak, New Matte, Baga, Ngoshe, Kirawa, Kukawa, Marari, Malam Fatori, Wulgo, Koani, Gajibo in Dikwa LGA, Warabe, Ngoshe in Gwoza, Logonani in Ngala Sandiya, Dalwa, Makari in Konduga among others.

He assured the UN that government would abide by all protocol and conditions for decent and safe return all IDPs to their communities in line with the Kampala Convention.