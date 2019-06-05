Ekiti Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated the Muslim faithful in the state and in the country, on the celebration of the Eid-el-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.

The governor, in his Eid-el-Fitr message, in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, stressed that witnessing another Eid-el-Fitri is a special privilege from Allah and not by power or might.

Governor Fayemi said the 30-day spiritual exercise had drawn the faithful closer to Allah.

On his part, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) charged Muslims to continue to pray for the peace of Nigeria.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Segun Ajiboye, he said peace is essential for the country to grow and witness development.

He urged Muslims and others to offer prayers for peace to reign in all parts of the country, just as he enjoined them to pray for an end to violence, banditry and bloodshed in the country.

The governor felicitated with the Muslim community across the country, and thanked God on the grace bestowed on them to participate and conclude this year’s Ramadan.

Akeredolu noted that the annual spiritual exercise, which is one of the five pillars of Islam, will contribute the more to their spiritual wellbeing.

In Gombe, Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, said citizens must rise above ethno-religious sentiment for the common good of the State.

“As we celebrate the Eid el-fitr festival, I want to admonish us to learn from the good lessons of Ramadan; which connotes piety, obedience and selflessness.

“We must also imbibe the tenets of Islam which promotes peace, tolerance, modesty and love,” he said.

From Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, called on Muslims in the state to promote the values and lessons of Ramadan such as piety, generosity, peaceful coexistence and justice.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Trever Akase, Ortom acknowledged and appreciated the prayers made by the Muslim community any time the state is confronted by challenges.

From Abuja, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) felicitated with the Muslim community in the country, as well as all Nigerians, on this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, said the successful completion of the Ramadan points to the citizens collective triumph over the vicissitudes of life, both as individuals and as a nation.

The opposition party urged Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of the Eid-el-Fitr, and to always bring them to bear in all aspects of life, particularly in their dealings with fellow compatriots.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress also commended Muslims and all Nigerians on this year’s Eid-el-Fitri.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, implored the Muslim Ummah to continue to imbibe the spirit, virtues and lessons of Ramadan which include sacrifice, modesty and discipline in rededicating themselves to the task of nation building.

“We equally admonish Muslims and non-Muslims to cultivate the virtues of tolerance in their relationship with fellow Nigerians and shun all divisive acts and tendencies capable of destabilising the country…

“The President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration holds the protection of lives and property of every Nigerian sacrosanct and would not relent in swiftly dealing with real and perceived threats in any part of the country.