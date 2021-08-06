From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors under the auspices of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have backed embattled chairman of the ruling party and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

PGF, in a statement by its chairman, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, argued that the Supreme Court judgment has settled the legality of the National Caretaker Committee.

It emphasised that the court has correctly ruled that in line with section 13.3 of the APC Constitution that the National Caretaker Committee was constituted by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the APC to act as the National Working Committee (NWC).

“On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, the Supreme Court of Nigeria pronounced its split decision on the Appeal and Counter Appeals before it in the judgment of Ondo governorship election petition, with the written judgment to be delivered afterwards. The Court released the written judgement on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

“Prior to the release of the written judgment, a lot of analysis and interpretations had been made, with some clearly mischievous. The early release of the written judgement had availed the public with the judgement of the court, which settled issues conclusively.

“We thank the Supreme Court for this landmark judgement, which among others have dealt conclusively with legality of the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, its composition and all its decisions.

“The Supreme Court upheld the finding of the Court of Appeal that the National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee “was set up to act on behalf of the National Executive Committee to temporarily carry out the function of the National Working Committee until new members were democratically elected.”

“The Supreme Court upheld further the ruling of the Court of Appeal that “it is evident that the said Governor Mai Mala Buni was appointed only in an acting capacity on a temporary basis to temporarily carry out and fill in the seat of the National Chairman of the party pending the elections of new members.”

“The holding of the Court of Appeal was not appealed against by the appellants i.e. Eyitayo Jegede SAN, governorship candidate of the PDP in the last election in Ondo state and the Peoples Democratic Party.

“According to the Supreme Court ‘by not appealing against this holding, the parties herein accept it as correct, conclusive and binding upon them,’” it quoted the judgment.

Defending Governor Buni further, the Forum said: “The judgment has also settled the legality of the National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee. The court has correctly ruled that in line with section 13.3 of the APC Constitution, the National Caretaker Committee was constituted by the National Executive Council of the APC to act as the National Working Committee.

“This ruling is consistent with the legal advice available to APC in creating the Committee and we commend the Party’s legal team for the proper and lawful guidance.

“Governor Mai Mala Buni was appointed in acting capacity, on a temporary basis to temporarily carryout and fill in the seat of the National Chairman of the party pending the election of new National Chairman. This has settled conclusively that the APC National Caretaker Committee and its composition is not in conflict with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and is consistent with provisions of the Constitution of the APC.

“We congratulate all Nigerians, in particular APC members and supporters across the country. We celebrate this landmark judgement together with all APC leaders, especially President Muhammadu Buhari whose zeal to bequeath a democratic party built bottom up for the benefit of Nigerians.”

Meanwhile, the CECPC has handed fresh warnings to all its members with pending court cases to urgently withdraw them and explore party’s internal mechanism resolution option.

APC, equally urged the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to leave the ruling party alone and concentrate on solving its internal crisis.

Briefing newsmen, member of the Committee, Prof Tahir Mamman, said CECPC avoided making statements/pronouncements on the controversy regarding its legality and that of its chairman.

The party maintained that following the resolution of the doubts surrounding the judgment, party members should concentrate on the upcoming Congresses, ensure unity and harmony in the party.

“Finally, in the light of these clarifications, we call on all APC members who have sued the party to withdraw their cases and use the mechanism of reconciliation to address their grievances. We also advise members to focus on our upcoming Congresses, ensure unity and harmony in the party.”

