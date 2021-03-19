From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governors of the 36 states of the federation on the platform of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have backed the continuous rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine across the country.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of their meeting on Wednesday night and signed by by the NFG Chairman and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi.

According to them, the vaccine is safe for use and that so far, no signs of side effects had been reported by those who have received the jabs in Nigeria.

They also said they have been advised by COVID-19 Technical Advisory Group (CTAG), led by a renowned virologist, Oyewale Tomori, that Nigeria should continue to vaccinate eligible persons with the AstraZeneca vaccine, in line with the latest recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Concerns about the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which had been suspended in some countries, was part of the discussions at the meeting of the NGF.

Tomori-led CTAG had brief the governors on the status of the vaccine roll out at the meeting.

The governors, in their response, reiterated their belief in the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine and agreed to continue to encourage vaccinations by all eligible persons in their states.

The state executives, however, called on the citizens to report any adverse effect noticed after taking the jabs.

Fayemi also congratulated his colleagues for accepting to be vaccinated.

The governors also deliberated on illicit drugs and related crimes and pledged their support for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency by providing logistics support among others, to enable the agency to deliver on its mandate.

The governors were also urged to step up their support for the Forum of Governors’ Wives that Fayemi said was driving the campaign against gender-based violence in the country.

The meeting also received the progress made with the States’ Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability project and reports from Department for International Development and update on the subsidy of premium motor spirit.