Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that the resolution of the internal crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has allayed his initial fear of possible implosion in the party.

He noted that the convivial manner in which PDP governors and Board of Trustee members resolved the crisis has given Nigerians hope that the party is prepared to take over the realm of power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Governor Wike made the assertion while speaking as a guest on the Africa Independent Television’s Programme, Focus Nigeria, in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

The governor explained that it was not uncommon for a political party to experience internal squabble in view of the forthcoming poll and varying interests, but commended PDP governors for coming together to speak with one voice to end the differences.

He said: “I use to be afraid of possibility of an implosion and that could have been the end of the party. But, what I saw on Monday gave me a lot of confidence for the first time. I have never seen that happen, the way the governors came together and spoke in a convivial manner with no dissenting view. I was impressed.”

Governor WIke, who dismissed insinuation that he has personal disagreement with the National Chairman of the PDP, stated that his primary concern had been to salvage the PDP from an impending doom occasioned by an inert leadership.

“Everybody believed that whatever the national chairman was doing was dictated by Wike and must have the backing of Wike. I believe when you support somebody, support him to succeed. But, when things are also going wrong, if you don’t speak out, people will believe you are part of it. Therefore, I owe it as a duty to say things are not going right.”

The governor accused some members of the National Working Committee, particularly, the National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd) of stirring crisis in the party because of his governorship ambition.

He warned that the PDP should be wary of agents of the APC, whose stock in trade was to cause division and destabilise the party.

According to him, some of those persons were some former governors and ministers.

The governor stated that he does not have problems with the former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubarkar, and was not aware if Atiku wants to contest the presidency in 2023 because PDP has not yet zoned the presidency.