From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

To forestall possible food shortage in the country, governors of the 36 states of the federation on the platform of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) will be holding an emergency virtual meeting Monday to deliberate on the prospects of dry-season farming as facilitated by the Anchor Borrowers Program of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In a statement over the weekend, Head, Media, and Public Affairs at the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele will address the Governors to explain the programme, an initiative of the CBN, aimed at enlightening the state executives on the necessary steps to ensure the success of the program in their various states.

The meeting will finalise the partnership between the Forum and the CBN after an update by Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu who has been midwifing the NGF group in the agriculture sector.