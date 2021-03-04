From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governors of the 36 states of the federation on the platform of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) have resolved to take the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine publicly next week Wednesday, March 10.

This was one of the decisions taken at their emergency meeting to discuss the distribution of the vaccines.

In the meeting were the the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu and Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) , Dr Faisal Shuaib as well as medical experts who play advisory roles for the NGF on the pandemic.

Chairman of NGF and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, who read the communique, said governors assured on the security of vaccines, but insisted on ensuring its efficacy, pledging advocacy so that all of their peoples would be covered.