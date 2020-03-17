In line with its tradition of recognising outstanding Nigerians every year, The Sun Publishing Limited, publishers of Daily Sun, Saturday Sun, Sunday Sun and Sporting Sun, has announced winners of the 2019 edition of The Sun Awards.

In a statement yesterday, the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, The Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, said after extensive and engaging deliberations, the Board of Editor of the newspaper picked Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel and Zamfara State governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, as Man of the Year Award winners.

The statement also named other award winners thus: Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State (Governor of the Year); Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State (Courage in leadership) and Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State (Political icon). Other award winners are: Abubakar Suleiman, MD, Sterling Bank (Banker of the year), with Entrepreneur of the Year award winners as Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, Chairman, Dome Entertainment & United Nigeria Airlines and Chief Segun Onofowokan, Chairman, Coleman Cables & Wire Limited.

Chief Fabian Nwaora, Chairman, EFAB Properties Nigeria Limited emerged as Investor of the Year, with Mrs. Nkechi Obi, Executive Vice Chairman, Techno Oil & Gas and Mr. Mallison Ukatu, Chairman, Nipso Porcelain Limited winning the Manufacturer of the Year award.

The Hospitality person of the Year award winners are Mr. Felix Obuah, Chairman, Krisdera Hotel & Resort, who is also chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State and Chief Jackson Abbah Agbai, Chairman, Dover Hotel.

Sir Emeka Offor, Chairman, Chrome Group Limited and Mr. Femi Otedola, CEO, Zenon Petroleum & Gas Limited won the Humanitarian Service award.

In the entertainment industry, the Nollywood Personality of the Year award winners are Patience Ozokwor, iconic actress and Sola Sobowale, film actor, scriptwriter, director and producer, while Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy is the Creative person of the year.

The Most Supportive First Lady award goes to Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano, First Lady, Anambra State, while Alhaji Musa Kida, President of Nigeria Basketball Federation and Chief Felix Anyansi Agwu, Chairman, Enyimba FC, Aba picked the Sports Personality of the Year award.

Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, DG, National Council for Arts and Culture and Hajia Hadiza Usman, MD, NPA won the Public Service Award, while Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science & Tech and Rt. Hon Mudasiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly emerged winners of Outstanding Performance in govt award.

For Lifetime Achievement award, winners are Prince Arthur Eze, Chairman, Oranto Petroleum Limited; Oba Lamide Adeyemi, Alaafin of Oyo; Dr. Peter Odili, former Rivers State governor and Alhaji Mamman Daura, former journalist and businessman.

Ekene Iwuoha, a young man who rescued many people and goods during last year’s Ochanja Market fire in Onitsha, Anambra State won the Nigerian Hero Award.

The Sun MD said the 2019 award winners are tagged “Prime Movers” as they surmounted all odds, in a challenging economy and society, to make the difference.

He said The Sun Awards 2019 will hold in Lagos at a date to be announced later.

